Will Mattea Roach's win streak hit 19 games? Canadian Jeopardy! fans can't wait to find out

Canadian Jeopardy! fans will find out Friday whether Mattea Roach, who lives in Ontario and was born in Nova Scotia, can claim a 19th straight victory and climb higher on the ladder of the show's most successful contestants.

CBC News ·
No one from Canada has won more games on Jeopardy! than Mattea Roach has. She's on a double-digit win streak that has made headlines this spring, and could with a 19th straight victory in the show airing Friday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor who lives in Toronto, has already won more games on Jeopardy! than any Canadian to ever compete on the show.

If she wins another game on Friday, she'll match the past 19-game win streaks of David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri.

After that, she would still trail Julia Collins (20 games), James Holzhauer (32 games), Matt Amodio (38 games), Amy Schneider (40 games) and Ken Jennings (74 games), according to stats listed on the Jeopardy! website.

Cross Country Checkup28:50Ask Me Anything: Mattea Roach on competing in Jeopardy!
Canadian Mattea Roach is currently in the middle of one of the longest streaks in Jeopardy! history. She answers listener questions about being a Jeopardy! champion in Ask Me Anything. 28:50

Any additional victories would also add to Roach's prize winnings, which totalled $438,183 US, ahead of Friday's game.

