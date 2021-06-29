How to watch Canada Day 2021 on CBC

Sixteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is facing its second Canada Day under public health restrictions amid renewed conversation about Indigenous reconciliation.

To mark the country's 154th national holiday, CBC News is featuring a one-hour special hosted by The National's Ian Hanomansing from Vancouver — the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations — that will explore who we are as a people, and mark a milestone in the pandemic as people across the country begin to reunite with loved ones.

CBC reporters across the country will join the conversation about what it means to reopen communities after more than a year of public health restrictions, as well as the ongoing debate about whether it is appropriate to celebrate Canada Day immediately following the recent discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

CBC's program seeks to explore how communities are marking the day and reflecting on Canada's past, present and future. You are invited to join.

How to watch

Watch the broadcast live on CBC Television or stream it live on CBC Gem. Download the CBC Gem app from iTunes or Google Play, or watch it in your web browser. Sign up for a free membership on CBC Gem to watch the show stream live in your region.

A sacred fire, a traditional place for Indigenous healing, is hosted by the City of Ottawa at City Hall on Monday following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Schedule

Wednesday, June 30

A Day to Listen — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (6:30 NT) on CBC Music and CBC Listen

A full day of Indigenous-led radio programming dedicated to reconciliation and sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians and teachers in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund .

The Current: What is Canada? — 8:30 a.m. local time (9 a.m. NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen

What is Canada? That existential question is being asked by many in this country. In a two-part series beginning on Wednesday, June 30, The Current looks at why some people don't see Canada Day as worthy of celebration, while others want to celebrate the country despite its flaws.

WATCH | CBC Conversation Panel discusses struggle over how to mark Canada Day in light of colonial past: The struggle over how to mark Canada Day in light of country's colonial past | Conversation Panel CBC News 17:38 As the country grapples with the recent discovery of unmarked burial sites at former residential schools, the calls for Canada Day festivities to be cancelled grow. Our Conversation Panel looks at whether the day should be about festivities or an opportunity to mourn and reflect on Canada's sometimes violent past. 17:38

Thursday, July 1

CBC News: Canada Day 2021 — 12 p.m. ET (12 p.m. local time west of Ontario; 1 p.m. AT / 1:30 p.m. NT) on CBC News Network, CBC TV and CBC Gem

Ian Hanomansing hosts the one-hour CBC News special from Vancouver — the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations — that will explore who we are as a people.

Morning Show: Stories of Community — 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. local time on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen

From Victoria — situated on the Coast Salish Territory of the Lekwungen and W̱SÁNEĆ nations — join host Kathryn Marlow for a Canada Day morning show that explores how Canadians have found and built community amid the isolation and upheaval of the pandemic.

The Story and the Song 2021 — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time (4:30 NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen

Many words and emotions come to mind to describe what we've all been through over the past year. The Story and the Song 2021 presents 12 original songs and stories commissioned by CBC Halifax (The Halifax Regional Municipality is located in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral and traditional lands of the Mi'kmaq People) to give voice to our collective journey through this pandemic.

Lights on Canada Day — 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (8:30 NT)

Featuring musical guests including Jann Arden.

