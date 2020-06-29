Watch Canada Day special coverage from CBC News

CBC News is streaming a live Canada Day special on Wednesday, centred on the theme of celebrating those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and at the forefront of anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism protests.

Coverage begins on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. You can watch it live on CBCNews.ca and on CBC Television, CBC News Network and Gem. It will also be streamed on CBC News's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Hosted by The National's Andrew Chang, the special will feature live looks across the country to see how Canadians are celebrating amid unprecedented circumstances, and will feature messages from Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The special will also feature a one-on-one interview with Trudeau.

Additionally, there will be several notable guests making appearances, including: