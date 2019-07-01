Canada ready to celebrate 152nd birthday with fireworks, flybys

The skies will be filled with fireworks and military aircraft today as Canada Day celebrations are held across the country.

From Nova Scotia westward to British Columbia the military will soar high above revellers celebrating Canada's 152nd birthday, showcasing a range of aircraft both new and old including helicopters, Hercules transports, and fighter jets.

The Snowbirds are also set for a flypast of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa as part of the festivities in the nation's capital. The Strumbellas, Coeur de Pirate and Alan Doyle headline the entertainment on Parliament Hill.

Once the sun goes down Parliament Hill will also be the setting for the country's premier fireworks display.

Watch CBC's Canada Day special live coverage hosted by The National's Rosemary Barton and Andrew Chang from Parliament Hill 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (8 a.m.-11 a.m. PT) on July 1. You can catch it on CBC TV and CBC News Network or online at CBCNews.ca and CBC Gem. The special will also air live globally via CBC News Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

In her recorded message marking the occasion Governor General Julie Payette says she hopes Canadians get out and about regardless of the weather to hike, to celebrate and to watch the fireworks.

After all, she says, "we are a land of four solid seasons and it is not a little rain or a little snow that will stop us."