Canada Day 2018 celebrated across the country

Despite some scorching temperatures, thousands of people across the country gathered to commemorate Canada's 151st birthday.

Here's a look at how people celebrated.

Ottawa

In the nation's capital, people flocked to Parliament Hill to enjoy concerts, ceremonies and fireworks.

Among those who braved the 36 C heat was Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, who wisely stayed hydrated.

(Kimberley Molina/CBC)

(Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Toronto

Despite being in the midst of an "extreme heat event," Torontonians in the city's East York community celebrated Canada Day with a parade.

Those who looked to avoid the sun — and expected 35 C high temperatures — took in a Blue Jays game under the dome of the Rogers Centre.

(Bruce Reeve/CBC)

(Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

Winnipeg

At Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park, an assortment of daytime activities were planned, including the introduction of 50 people into the Canadian family at a citizenship ceremony.

(Austin Grabish/CBC)

(Austin Grabish/CBC)

Montreal

Canada Day festivities in Montreal began at 11 a.m. ET with a parade heading east along Ste-Catherine Street from Fort Street and ending at Place du Canada.

Temperatures were expected to rise to a high of 32 C, which would feel like 44 with the humidex.

(Valeria Cori-Manocchio/CBC)

(Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Yukon

Revellers in Dawson City, Yukon, took in a parade that included RCMP officers, vintage trucks and people in patriotic period costumes.

(Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

(Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Alberta

In Cremona, Alta., young children watched parade floats and participated in sack races.

(Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

(Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador

While the rest of the country began celebrating Canada Day at sunrise on Sunday, many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians spent their morning marking Memorial Day, paying their respects to the fallen members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

A large crowd gathered at the National War Memorial in St. John's, and onlookers watched a parade that marched from the Sergeants' Memorial and Peacekeepers Memorial on Queens Road to Water Street.

(Andrew Sampson/CBC)