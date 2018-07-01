Canada Day 2018 celebrated across the country
People gathered to celebrate despite sweltering heat in many parts of Canada
Despite some scorching temperatures, thousands of people across the country gathered to commemorate Canada's 151st birthday.
Here's a look at how people celebrated.
Ottawa
In the nation's capital, people flocked to Parliament Hill to enjoy concerts, ceremonies and fireworks.
Among those who braved the 36 C heat was Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, who wisely stayed hydrated.
Toronto
Despite being in the midst of an "extreme heat event," Torontonians in the city's East York community celebrated Canada Day with a parade.
Those who looked to avoid the sun — and expected 35 C high temperatures — took in a Blue Jays game under the dome of the Rogers Centre.
Winnipeg
At Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park, an assortment of daytime activities were planned, including the introduction of 50 people into the Canadian family at a citizenship ceremony.
Montreal
Canada Day festivities in Montreal began at 11 a.m. ET with a parade heading east along Ste-Catherine Street from Fort Street and ending at Place du Canada.
Temperatures were expected to rise to a high of 32 C, which would feel like 44 with the humidex.
Yukon
Revellers in Dawson City, Yukon, took in a parade that included RCMP officers, vintage trucks and people in patriotic period costumes.
Alberta
In Cremona, Alta., young children watched parade floats and participated in sack races.
Newfoundland and Labrador
While the rest of the country began celebrating Canada Day at sunrise on Sunday, many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians spent their morning marking Memorial Day, paying their respects to the fallen members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.
A large crowd gathered at the National War Memorial in St. John's, and onlookers watched a parade that marched from the Sergeants' Memorial and Peacekeepers Memorial on Queens Road to Water Street.