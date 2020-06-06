Anti-black racism protests, vigils planned across Canada

Canadians continued to rally and demonstrate against anti-black racism and police brutality on Saturday, a day after thousands attended protests and vigils across the country.

The demonstrations follow days of protests across the U.S. over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Many are calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam on Friday urged demonstrators to "take care of themselves" and follow public health guidelines such as physical distancing as much as possible and using hand sanitizers.

Toronto

Hundreds of people are demonstrating in two separate protests in Toronto against anti-black racism.

The first protest began at Nathan Phillips Square, while the second began at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

At Nathan Phillips Square, demonstrators chanted, held placards and posters, and listened to speakers. Then the protesters marched to the U.S. consulate and onward to Yonge-Dundas Square.

Some of the protesters gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park <a href="https://t.co/VfFajho9aZ">pic.twitter.com/VfFajho9aZ</a> —@CBCLorenda

"I can't breathe," the crowd chanted at one point at Nathan Phillips Square, in a reference to some of Floyd's last words before his death on May 25.

People held up signs that read "No Justice No Peace" and "Yes it's here too Ford."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had said Canada doesn't have the "systemic, deep roots" of racism as the U.S.

A large crowd marching now down Dundas St heading to the downtown core, chanting, “Black Lives Matter.” <a href="https://t.co/VVVqnQcELL">pic.twitter.com/VVVqnQcELL</a> —@EMauroCBC

St. John's

A rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in St. John's also drew hundreds of people.

The rally, organized by newly established Black Lives Matter NL, began at 1:00 p.m. local time at Confederation Building.

People took a knee for nine minutes to honour Floyd.

Hundreds and hundreds of people take a knee for nine minutes in St. John’s. <a href="https://t.co/OsCTlP5Qck">pic.twitter.com/OsCTlP5Qck</a> —@megdroberts

Precious Familusi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter NL and one of the event's organizers, hopes the event can get people talking about racism in Newfoundland and Labrador and begin to create change.

"I think it's about time that we open up the conversation of what anti-black racism looks [like] in N.L., and how we can make steps toward not just having conversation, but unlearning racism," he told CBC Radio's Weekend AM Saturday.

"Making [people] aware, because there are folks here in Newfoundland that believe racism doesn't exist."

“I am almost speechless. I am about to cry,” she says. “I feel like I am a Newfoundlander in spirit and soul.” <br><br>The audience yells back at her “you are!” <a href="https://t.co/rZXj08NvIT">pic.twitter.com/rZXj08NvIT</a> —@megdroberts

Calgary

A vigil is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT outside Calgary's Olympic Plaza in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

"We must all come together to speak against murders by police officers and the institutions defending them," organizers said in a Facebook post.

They also encourage attendees to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines like wearing masks and physical distancing.

Thousands attended a similar demonstration in Calgary on Wednesday.

London, Ont.

London, Ont., Mayor Ed Holder said he supports the purpose behind a Black Lives Matter rally planned for Saturday afternoon in Victoria Park, but won't attend in person to comply with physical distancing rules recommended by health authorities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The protest taking place this Saturday in Victoria Park has been organized by five young, black women from London. They have my respect and my admiration," said Holder. "They have made it clear that this is to be a peaceful protest. They have stressed repeatedly the need for appropriate physical distancing, while also fundraising to secure personal protective equipment for those who attend."

According to a post on the London Black Lives Matter Facebook page, Saturday's event will be a "peaceful gathering" to "support our Canadian Black, Indigenous, People of Colour and also our American neighbours who face disproportionate rates of police brutality and systematic racism."