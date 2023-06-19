TikTok video, explosive-making instructions at centre of Calgarian's terrorism charges: court docs

A 20-year-old Calgary man facing terrorism charges is accused of posting a video to TikTok that facilitated and contributed to ISIS and al-Qaeda activities, court documents reveal.

Zakarya Hussein is also accused of creating and possessing instructions on how to make explosives.

Hussein was charged Friday with four offence: two counts each of facilitating a terrorist activity and participating in or contributing to a terrorist group activity.

The man appeared in court Monday as prosecutor Kent Brown and student-at-law John Mikhayel, who appeared on behalf of defence lawyer Rame Katrib, arranged for a bail hearing to take place next week.

Brown indicated he plans to oppose Hussein's release.

Katrib said the defence is still awaiting full disclosure from the Crown and hopes to have enough information to move forward with the bail hearing next week.

"We know very little about the case," said Katrib. "I'm hopeful we should have the material that we need to proceed."

TikTok video posted on Hussein's birthday

Court documents show Hussein is accused of posting videos to TikTok on May 14, which is also his birthday.

By posting the video, Hussein "knowingly participate[d] in an activity of a terrorist group ISIS/al-Qaeda, for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to facilitate or to carry out a terrorist activity."

Between June 1 and June 15, Hussein is accused of creating and possessing explosive-making instructions.

Hussein does not have any prior criminal charges or convictions.

He lives with his family in the northeast community of Marlborough Park.

Hussein was arrested Thursday by the RCMP's Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), with support from the Calgary Police Service.

Both RCMP and Calgary police declined to answer questions about the charges or the man who'd been arrested.