Zachary Levi unveiled as first guest for 2019 Calgary Expo

Here come the action heroes.

That was the word Thursday, when news broke that rising superhero Zachary Levi will be in attendance at the 2019 Calgary Expo, scheduled for April 25-28.

Levi's credits include Marvel Studios' Thor: Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) and Tangled (Disney), but he figures to soon be best-known for DC's Shazam!, part of the DC Extended Universe, which opens a few weeks before the Calgary Expo in April 2019.

In addition to his impressive list of screen and television credits, Levi has appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me and First Date.

The addition of Levi to the Calgary lineup is good news for Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo founder Kandrix Foong, who is now the managing director of Fan Expo HQ West.

"We attend dozens of shows each year and every time we run into Zachary Levi … we're reminded why his fans are so loyal — he is an awesome, fun guy with a dynamite body of work.

"We're thrilled he could commit to Calgary this year, because we've been wanting to host him here for a long time," said Foong in a news release.

Tickets are on sale at the Calgary Expo website.

Shazam! is scheduled to open at theatres worldwide on April 5, 2019.