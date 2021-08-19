Banff resident dead after climbing accident in Yoho National Park

A Quebec man living in Banff is dead after a climbing accident in Yoho National Park last weekend.

Parks Canada dispatch received a call Sunday afternoon about an accident on Mount Hungabee, the highest peak along the Continental Divide at 3,492 metres.

A party of three people was descending the west ridge of the mountain when a 32-year-old man, who was unroped, slipped and fell out of sight, said Parks Canada in a statement.

Visitor safety specialists responded via helicopter and located the fallen climber, who was determined to be deceased.

Golden-Field RCMP was called at around 6 p.m.

Criminality is not suspected in the death, said an RCMP spokesperson in an email. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

In an emailed statement, Parks Canada said climbers should be aware that all scrambles come with different risks, including naturally-occurring or human-caused rockfall.

"All scramblers should plan ahead for their outing, leave a trip plan with a close friend or family member, ensure you bring and wear a helmet, remain aware of groups travelling above and below, and get an early start to avoid high afternoon temperatures, which can cause increased rockfall," said the statement.

"Even short trips can have serious consequences."

More information from Parks Canada about staying safe while hiking, scrambling and climbing in the Canadian Rockies can be found on its website.