Winter X Games awarded to Calgary in 3-year deal

Calgary has secured the exclusive Canadian rights to host the X Games for a minimum three-year run.

Tourism Calgary made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Games feature the best snowboarders and freestyle skiers as well as the most influential music artists in the world.

It's estimated hosting the games will spur $75 million in economic activity for the city.

Calgary will be the first Canadian city to host the X Games.

The event has previously been hosted by Aspen, Shanghai, Oslo and Sydney.

Calgary-based Manifesto Sport Management and Insight Productions Ltd. are teaming up to develop the X Games in Calgary.

"It's about bringing Calgary to a world stage," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a release. "The economic spinoffs are significant and support our plans for tourism and economic development."

Organizers plan to host the games in late February or early March of 2020, 2021 and 2022, depending on corporate sponsorships.