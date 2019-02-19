New
Worker killed at concrete plant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say occupational health and safety has taken over the investigation of a man who died in a workplace incident Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called to the site around 11 a.m.
Calgary police say occupational health and safety has taken over the investigation of a man who died in a workplace incident Tuesday morning.
Police say they were called to 11431 69th Street N.W. around 11 a.m.
An Inland Concrete plant is registered to that address.
OHS confirmed they have secured the worksite and are investigating.
They are not releasing the name or age of the worker killed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.