4-year-old boy found dead near southern Alberta campground after overnight search

The body of a four-year-old child has been found near the southern Alberta campground where he went missing the day before.

RCMP said the child was reported missing in Woolford Provincial Park at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cardston RCMP, Lethbridge Search and Rescue and police canines, helicopters, and a team of volunteers searched into the evening and overnight.

The child's body was found by RCMP boat operators on a sandbar in the St. Mary River, a few kilometres downstream from the park, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The body was found after a tip from a member of the public.

RCMP said no foul play is suspected and it's believed the child wandered off.

No missing person notice was released, RCMP said, because police were tipped off very quickly after the child's disappearance and a large group of volunteers were available to help with the search in the remote area.

RCMP said the child's name will not be released and no further information will be provided.

Woolford Park is located roughly nine kilometres east of Cardston and 60 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge, along the St. Mary River.

The park includes a public campground which is popular among canoers and kayakers.

Just under two weeks ago, three teenage girls from Spring Valley Hutterite Colony drowned in the St. Mary River.

They were canoeing with a group of friends in the Spring Coulee area southwest of Lethbridge, when they were swept down river.