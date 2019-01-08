Calgary police search for man who allegedly followed teen off bus, sexually assaulted her

Calgary police are searching for a suspect after a teen was sexually assaulted in the southwest community of Woodbine on Monday.

Police say shortly after 6 p.m., the teenager was riding on the 56 bus when she noticed a man watching her.

She got off the bus at the intersection of Woodbine Boulevard and Woodmark Crescent S.W., and the man followed.

After walking a short distance, the man allegedly lifted her skirt and attempted to take a picture before taking off on foot along Woodbine Boulevard, say police.

She wasn't hurt.

The suspect is described as:

Indigenous.

In his mid 20s.

Between five-foot-eleven and six-feet tall.

Slim build.

Wearing light blue ripped jeans, a green bomber jacket, a blue checkered Supreme hat and grey and orange Yeezy shoes.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.