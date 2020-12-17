Skip to Main Content
Calgary

91-year-old woman dies after being found outside long-term care home overnight

Police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman outside a southwest Calgary long-term care facility earlier this week.

Resident had been missing for several hours when she was found outside

Calgary police are investigating the death of an elderly resident of Cedars Villa Extendicare who was found outside the long-term care facility early Monday morning. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Early Monday morning, officers were called to the Cedars Villa Extendicare facility for reports of a missing resident.

The woman had last been seen inside the facility at 1:15 a.m., local time, police said.

At about 4:45 a.m. she was located on the grounds and treated for cold exposure, but died a short time later.

The temperature that night had dipped to almost –17 C.

Police are working with staff at the facility to determine the circumstances around the death.

