91-year-old woman dies after being found outside long-term care home overnight

Police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman outside a southwest Calgary long-term care facility earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, officers were called to the Cedars Villa Extendicare facility for reports of a missing resident.

The woman had last been seen inside the facility at 1:15 a.m., local time, police said.

At about 4:45 a.m. she was located on the grounds and treated for cold exposure, but died a short time later.

The temperature that night had dipped to almost –17 C.

Police are working with staff at the facility to determine the circumstances around the death.