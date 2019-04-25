Man suspected of killing Calgary mother and toddler released without charges

A man suspected of killing a Calgary mother and toddler has been released without charges, but police say he remains the primary suspect in the case.

The suspect's identity has not been released because no charges have been laid, police confirmed Friday. They also released more details about the suspect, the vehicle he was in and the areas they are searching.

Investigators are continuing to search for evidence in the suspected double homicide of Jasmine Lovett, 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Investigators search the woods in a recreational area southwest of Bragg Creek on Friday. (Helen Pike/CBC)

The pair were last seen on the evening of April 16 at their home in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cranston.

Lovett's financial accounts were last active two days later, when her card was used to make an online purchase.

Her family became aware of her disappearance after she didn't show up at a family dinner.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta has said investigators have not found any evidence to support their hope that the mother and daughter are still alive.

An officer takes photos at a complex of townhouses called Mosaic Cranston in Calgary’s southeast Thursday. (Helen Pike/CBC )

More than 50 officers from multiple units are continuing to search near Bragg Creek and Priddis after police say cell towers showed there may be evidence in the area.

Calgary police's forensic crime scene unit is continuing to search a home in Cranford Court S.E. within a complex of townhouses called Mosaic Cranston.

Bragg Creek homeowners asked to search property

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a Caucasian man in his mid-30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek or East Kananaskis area between April 16 and April 18 to contact investigators.

And Bragg Creek homeowners are being asked to check their property and report anything suspicious, especially if mulch has been dumped on their land between April 16 and April 20.

Police have said the crime is not believed to be random and the suspect and victims knew each other.

I really just want them found — that's it. I want some closure. - Josie Sanderson, Aliyah's aunt

The child's biological father, Robbie Sanderson, is not considered a suspect and is co-operating with police.

Josie Sanderson says Lovett and her brother, Robbie, broke up several months ago and that Lovett started a relationship with another man.

She says she knows little about the new boyfriend and hasn't heard from Lovett in months.

Josie Sanderson, who lives in St. Catharines, Ont., says she used to regularly video chat with her niece, whom she described as a happy and smart child.

"I really just want them found — that's it. I want some closure," she said.

"Jasmine was a really good mother. She would never put her daughter in any danger willingly like that."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. People can also leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.