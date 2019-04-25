Skip to Main Content
Disappearance of Calgary mother and toddler being treated as homicides
Calgary·Breaking

Disappearance of Calgary mother and toddler being treated as homicides

Investigators are treating the disappearance of a mother and her toddler who have been missing from their southeast Calgary home for more than a week as a double homicide, police say.

Jasmine Lovett and daughter Aliyah have not been heard from since April 16

CBC News ·
Jasmine Lovett, right, and her daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, haven't been heard from since April 16 and the last activity on Lovett's financial accounts was two days later, police say. (Calgary Police Service)

The Calgary Police Service issued a request for help from the public on Wednesday to find Jasmine Lovett and her daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, who was 22 months old.

A suspect who is known to the victims has been taken into custody for questioning, police said Thursday afternoon.

Lovett, 25, and her daughter were last seen on the evening of April 16 at their home in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cranston, police said.

Lovett's financial accounts were last active two days after that, police said.

"There have been no signs of life since," police said in a release.

Police are coordinating with multiple other agencies to search the Cranston district as well as the area around Bragg Creek for evidence.

Property owners in and around Bragg Creek are being asked to check their property and report anything suspicious.

More to come

