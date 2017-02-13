Woman in critical condition after avalanche near Field, B.C.
One woman critically injured in avalanche near Field, B.C.; STARS and Banff EMS on site.
STARS air ambulance, Banff EMS transported one woman to Foothills hospital in Calgary
One woman has been airlifted to hospital Monday after an avalanche near Field, B.C.
STARS air ambulance and Banff EMS responded to the scene around 4 p.m. and STARS transported a female, approximately 30 years old, to Foothills Medical Centre. She was in critical, life-threatening condition.
STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Field, BC area.—@STARSambulance
"There was one patient picked up at Field, B.C.," said Covenant Health media relations officer Tessia Verbeek.
"The Banff EMS crew responded, and that patient has been picked up by STARS ambulance and has been transferred to Calgary."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.