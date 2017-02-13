Woman in critical condition after avalanche near Field, B.C.

One woman has been airlifted to hospital Monday after an avalanche near Field, B.C.

STARS air ambulance and Banff EMS responded to the scene around 4 p.m. and STARS transported a female, approximately 30 years old, to Foothills Medical Centre. She was in critical, life-threatening condition.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Field, BC area. —@STARSambulance

"There was one patient picked up at Field, B.C.," said Covenant Health media relations officer Tessia Verbeek.

"The Banff EMS crew responded, and that patient has been picked up by STARS ambulance and has been transferred to Calgary."