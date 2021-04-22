RCMP lay charge after woman found dead along highway west of Calgary

A man from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation west of Calgary has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a woman was found on the side of a highway on Sunday.

RCMP say the investigation suggests the woman "departed from a moving vehicle and then was placed back in the vehicle."

Keesha Crawler, who was 23, also from Stoney Nakoda, was later found dead along Highway 1A.

Bryan Kelrick House Jr., who is 37, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death

RCMP say Crawler and the accused were known to each other.

House has been released on bail and is to appear in Cochrane provincial court on May 25.