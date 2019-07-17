Woman charged in CTrain station stabbing of 17-year-old

A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after a stabbing at the City Hall CTrain station that sent a teen to hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the station on Seventh Avenue between Macleod Trail and Third Street S.E. before 5 p.m., police said in a Wednesday release.

Police say witnesses observed a group of five people confront a teen that resulted in the 17-year-old being stabbed in the neck after an altercation.

Currently police are looking at the incident as random in nature but are investigating if there is a link between the teen and the group.

The victim is in stable condition, police said Tuesday.

Chantel Nicole Blackface, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault and breach of probation. She is set to appear in court on Monday.

Police had originally told CBC News the victim was in her 30s but clarified Wednesday she is 17 years old.