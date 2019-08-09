Rare wolf attack injures camper, shuts down Banff campground

A wolf that attacked a tent and injured a camper has been killed and the campground has been closed after a rare incident took place in Banff National Park, officials say.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, Parks Canada received a report of a wolf attack at Rampart Creek Campground off the Icefields Parkway, according to a news release.

Officials say the wolf attacked the tent and inflicted hand and arm injuries on a camper inside. No wildlife attractants or food were found nearby.

The wolf believed to be responsible was tracked down about one kilometre south of the campground and was destroyed by Parks Canada.

The camper was transferred to hospital in Banff.

Parks Canada says this appears to be an isolated incident, and events like these are very rare. As a precaution, the campground will stay closed until a full investigation is completed.

Any wildlife sightings can be reported to Banff Dispatch at 403-762-1473.