Wind, snow rip through large swath of Alberta

Southern Alberta and much of the province's eastern edge is facing a late winter blast today with wind, snowfall and winter storm warnings blanketing the area.

Calgary is under a wind warning, with gusts up to 100 km/h expected with blowing snow.

Have you got photos of video of heavy snowfall or wind damage to share? Email calgaryphotos@cbc.ca or tag @CBCCalgary on Instagram, and we might feature your work on CBC Television, CBC.ca online or CBC's social platforms.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," reads the alert from Environment Canada.

Combined with the blowing snow, that could mean reduced visibility on the roads.

On Highway 2 just north of Airdrie, an overturned semi was causing delays in both directions as of 8 a.m., while just east of Edmonton on Highway 16, a jackknifed semi was blocking all lanes around the same time.

Closures due to the weather were in place on secondary highways including in the areas of Oyen, Czar and Consort.

Wind is the primary meteorological culprit throughout the south, but in the areas of Hanna and Lloydminster, winter storm warnings are in effect, while the Crowsnest Pass and Kananaskis could see heavy snowfall.

Cyrpess Hills and the Cardston region are also under snow squall watches, with a combination of wind and snow that could reduce visibility to near zero.

Warnings extend as far north as Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay, which could see heavy snowfall.

Spring-like weather is forecast to return this week, with Calgary expected to hit a high of 13C on Wednesday.