Blizzard, snowfall warnings issued for parts of central and southern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for several areas in Alberta as a storm develops over the province.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, a blizzard warning was in effect for Lethbridge, Brooks, Drumheller, Hanna, Medicine Hat and surrounding areas. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Saturday evening and continue overnight.

Reduced visibility is expected due to snowfall combined with strong wind, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Whiteout conditions could occur over sections of Highway 1, the Environment Canada website said.

Other areas in southern Alberta are under snowfall or winter storm warnings.

A storm warning is in effect for Calgary, as multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected to fall over the city, with up to 30 centimetres expected along the foothills and over Cypress Hills. Heavy snowfall will taper off overnight and Sunday morning, Environment Canada said.

Edmonton can expect to see about 10 centimetres of snowfall on Saturday. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

Edmonton was covered in a blanket of snow Saturday morning. The city and surrounding area are expected to get about 10 centimetres over the course of the day.

Environment Canada said people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the website reads. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."