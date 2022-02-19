Winter conditions, snow expected to return with a vengeance to parts of Alberta this weekend

After a relatively dry spell, about 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Saturday afternoon and into Sunday evening across parts of Alberta.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of the province, including the City of Calgary, Kananaskis, Canmore, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass, High Level, Hinton and Rocky Mountain House.

There is also a wind warning in effect for the Cardston area and Crowsnest Pass.

Temperatures are expected to drop quite dramatically between Saturday morning and Sunday, swinging from 10 degrees, all the way down to the -15 C range.

"We could be seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the season, with wind chills close to the -40 range for early next week," says CBC senior meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"That's thanks to sort of this Arctic air mass that is descended from the north at the same time that this little low pressure system, what we call an Alberta Clipper, is forming."

An Alberta Clipper is a fast moving, low pressure system that usually forms on the east side of the Rockies. They're known for bringing very gusty winds and fast whiteout conditions within a day or so, explains Wagstaffe.

City of Calgary crews prepare for snow

The City of Calgary says they are preparing for the significant snowfall that's expected to come over the long weekend.

"In preparation, additional staff are being scheduled and contractors are on standby to assist. Before the snowfall, crews will be applying anti-icing material to trouble spots which include turning lanes/ramps, intersections, and bridge decks," the city said in a statement.

The city is advising people pay close attention to road conditions and that they expect roads could be snowy and slick on Sunday morning.

However, the City of Calgary does not expect it will need to call a snow route parking ban.