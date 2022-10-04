Province doubles funding to upgrade WinSport day lodge and make building more accessible

The WinSport day lodge is getting additional funding to improve the building's accessibility and to make it more climate resilient.

The province said Tuesday it is adding $17.5 million to an existing $17.4-million commitment from the federal government to upgrade the Frank King Day Lodge.

The funds will go toward the day lodge's first major upgrade since 1987. The facility was converted to a day lodge following the 1988 Calgary Olympics and serves more than a million visitors annually.

The redesign will allow for expanded use by para-athletes and enhance the opportunities for disabled visitors to interact with the space, said Ron Orr, Alberta's minister of culture.

The modifications will increase the likelihood that the centre will be used to host future world-class events, Orr said.

In August, WinSport CEO Barry Heck said he was looking to governments and sponsors for funding.

Heck said the cash will be used to improve the building's energy efficiency — making it a net-zero building.

On Tuesday, Heck said the revitalization project is critical to ensure WinSport can meet the needs of the community for years to come.

"With the addition of modern energy efficiency and key accessibility elements, we can continue to support beginner to high-performance athletes and provide safe and inclusive sport opportunities for all ages and abilities," Heck said.