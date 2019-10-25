Calgarians told to brace for gusts exceeding 130 km/h
Environment Canada issues wind warning across southern Alberta
Strong winds are creating tough driving conditions across Alberta and even overturned a tractor-trailer on Highway 2 near the Lacombe exit.
RCMP confirmed to CBC News that there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Environment Canada warned Calgarians to brace themselves for local gusts that could exceed 130 km/h in wind-prone areas.
In downtown Calgary, the high winds reportedly tore signage off the Sandman Hotel at 888 Seventh Ave. S.W. Nearby traffic was diverted.
Drivers are being urged to adjust to windy conditions and monitor road conditions. Branches could be torn from trees and loose objects could also be blown away.
The wind warning extends across southern Alberta, and includes Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Nanton.
Environment Canada is projecting that the winds will lessen late Friday afternoon.
the <a href="https://twitter.com/CGYFireFighters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CGYFireFighters</a> have 8th st closed off between 6th ave and 8th ave sw. Wind damage to the Sandman building, sign coming off. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/YI8ksFtFrk">pic.twitter.com/YI8ksFtFrk</a>—@Crackmacs
Wind gusts blew the horse sheds over. Less surprisingly it blew me over, too- straight onto my back <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/albertawindstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#albertawindstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ia7vuCTZ80">pic.twitter.com/Ia7vuCTZ80</a>—@CaptainLakie
More blow-overs, Hwy 22 north of Lundbreck. All within about 100m. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/BtosoJj419">pic.twitter.com/BtosoJj419</a>—@CalgaryRASC
With files from Hala Ghonaim
