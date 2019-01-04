Windy day in Calgary expected as wind warnings blanket southern Alberta

The high winds that have been whipping up southern Alberta are expected to blow further north Friday morning, prompting Environment Canada to issue wind warnings for Calgary and all southern parts of the province.

The southwestern Foothills will be hardest hit, with gusts as strong as 120 km/h expected, the weather agency said in advisory.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are expected to blow through Calgary starting in the late morning. The high winds are expected to weaken later in the afternoon.

Environment Canada said the winds will continue to move eastward toward the Saskatchewan border, with gusts as high as 100 km/h anticipated.

The wind is expected to die down in southern Alberta early Friday evening.

Wind warnings are in place for areas of:

City of Calgary

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

Cypress Hills Provincial Park - Foremost

Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield

Okotoks - High River - Claresholm

Wind warnings that were in place for the areas of Kananaskis/Canmore and Crowsnest Pass/Pincher Creek/Waterton Lakes National Park were cancelled by late morning on Friday.

Wind warning are issued when winds are potentially strong enough to cause damage.

As of 6 a.m., winter storm warning are also in place for Banff and Jasper national parks. The weather system that is bringing between 40 to 60 centimetres of snow to the regions continues.

Environment Canada said 37 centimetres of snow have been reported in Lake Louise as of Thursday afternoon.