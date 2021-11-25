Non-essential travel near Banff, Jasper discouraged as snowstorm blows in

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for parts of southwestern Alberta.

As of 4 p.m., winter storm warnings were in place for Highway 93, from Lake Louise to Jasper, through Banff National Park and Jasper National park.

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow is expected in those areas Thursday through Friday morning, Environment Canada said.

"Snowfall will intensify over Highway 93 on Thursday morning, with up to 25 cm expected by Friday morning. Strong winds, gusting up to 70 km/h, are also expected. Visibility along Highway 93 will be reduced in blowing snow throughout much of the day on Thursday."

Environment Canada advised motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel along the route until conditions improve.

Wind warnings were also in place for areas near Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, Hinton, Kananaskis and Nordegg. Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h were expected in some areas by early Thursday morning.