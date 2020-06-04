Watch out, hikers: Angry elk and people aren't mixing well on the trails

Albertans are being warned to stay alert on trails as animals become more active in the spring and summer, after several encounters with aggressive elk this week.

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are easing and the weather is warming up just as elk are in the middle of calving season.

That has prompted multiple reports in the past week of aggressive elk, said Nick de Ruyter of Wildsmart in Canmore.

"Those mother elk will very aggressively defend their calves if they feel threatened," de Ruyter said. "Some elk females have made contact with people, and they can do a lot of damage. They're not small animals."

Alberta has been gradually lifting restrictions, allowing people to go outdoors to enjoy activities such as hiking, swimming and camping.

Physical distance restrictions remain, however, and Albertans are asked to stay at least two metres from people not in their immediate isolation bubble, and to wear a mask in public where physical distancing is not possible.

Those health restrictions, explained on the Alberta government's website, apply when hiking, camping and doing other activities outdoors, as well.

"Give each other space and give wildlife space," de Ruyter said.

Dangerous time

If you are heading out, de Ruyter asks that you remember spring is a dangerous time of year for wildlife encounters.

Animals have come out of hibernation or descended from higher elevations to eat vegetation in the valley bottoms where people frequent.

Signs in some Alberta parks read, "bear in area." Bears are frequenting lower altitudes in Alberta in search of food. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Bears are now out of their winter dens to wander those valleys in search of food. They can often be seen, sometimes with cubs, along the sides of roads, highways and trails where they eat grass, dandelions and other vegetation.

"If they're lucky, they might find some sort of elk carcass or deer carcass," de Ruyter said. Bears are also known to feed on elk and deer calves, he said.

It's important people give bears lots of space — at least 100 metres, he said.

Anyone enjoying the outdoors should give all animals plenty of space, keep their dogs on leashes, carry bear spray and avoid leaving out attractants.

De Ruyter also asks that people put garbage in bins or carry it out, and to use the washroom in the provided outhouses.