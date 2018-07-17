Wildfire risk sparks public warning to remain diligent as mercury rises across Alberta

As temperatures rise across Alberta and the humidity levels drop, wildfire officials are keeping a close watch to see if the risk of wildfires will go up.

Matt Bell, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, says the hot weather will have to stick around to significantly increase the danger of a spark turning into a dangerous blaze. For now, short stints of rain are keeping conditions relatively under control.

"When things do get hot at a relatively quick rate it is a thing we do tend to keep an eye on," Bell said Tuesday.

Bell said this year is slightly below the five-year average of 997 wildfires, with 929 wildfires so far this season as of Tuesday morning.

"We're still seeing regular amounts of activity."

Last year, he said, was an anomaly — with high to extreme wildfire risk but not a lot of activity in southern Alberta.

Fire advisory for Calgary

Right now, there is a fire advisory in effect in the Calgary Forest Area, fire restrictions in Vulcan County and Cypress County, and a fire ban in Lethbridge.

"We would just want to ask the public to be diligent in their efforts to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires," said Bell.

Up to date information on advisories, restrictions and bans is available at AlbertaFireBans.ca.

With files from Francois Joly