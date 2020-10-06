'Out of control' wildfire prompts emergency alert in M.D. of Bighorn

An emergency alert has been issued in the Municipal District of Bighorn after a wildfire that started north of Lake Minnewanka was deemed "out of control" early Tuesday.

The fire began at Devil's Head, a summit about 75 kilometres northwest of Calgary. It is travelling southeast through the Ghost River region and was situated about 20 km west of the hamlet of Benchlands, as of Tuesday morning.

The area around the Devil’s Head wildfire is now closed to the public while <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABWildfire</a> crews fight the wildfire. The forest area closure is approx. 18.5 k ha, east of Banff National Park. The closure will remain in effect until it is safe to reopen the area. <a href="https://t.co/JTav4F9y7C">pic.twitter.com/JTav4F9y7C</a> —@AlbertaWildfire

Alberta Emergency Alert says those in the following areas should prepare to evacuate on short notice:

Richard's Road.

Highway 40.

Summer Village of Waiparous.

Hamlet of Benchlands.

Richard's and Pears Road.

Ghost Country Place.

West Jamieson Road.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no structures at risk.

Follow the M.D. of Bighorn's website for updates, as well as Road Report information and Alberta Wildfire.