Man seriously assaulted near Calgary Safeway in life-threatening condition

Calgary police are investigating after a man in his 40s was found in a northeast Safeway parking lot in medical distress after what police believe was a serious assault.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, officers driving in the 3500 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. were flagged down by someone seeking help for a man in medical distress found in the south end of the Whitehorn Safeway parking lot.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is now life-threatening, said police in a release.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Calgary police officers investigate the scene by a northeast Calgary Safeway where a man was found in serious condition Thursday around 2 p.m. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC)

No suspect descriptions are available, but police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the assault or any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.