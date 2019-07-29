Whisky production seen as next big thing for Alberta despite challenges

It's more expensive, takes longer to produce, and doesn't come with some of the financial perks of the craft beer industry, but some are insisting whisky could be the next big thing for Alberta.

"We are the poor cousins of the industry. We don't have the markup reductions that have been afforded to the breweries," said David Farran, president of both the Eau Claire Distillery in Turner Valley and the Alberta Craft Distillers Association.

"I think there is a lot of room still for that growth. The real future for Alberta is in whisky production."

David Farran, president the Alberta Craft Distillers Association, says there is a great future for the spirits industry here. Whisky is distilled from a fermented mash of cereal grain — something that's plentiful in Alberta. (Louise Moquin/Radio-Canada)

Geography is part of the huge potential for whisky production.

"About 80 per cent or more of all scotch in Scotland is actually made with Alberta barley. We have a great climate for it. It has really only been held back by regulation. It takes time and capital," Farran told CBC News.

And other spirits can be produced cheaper and faster.

"A lot of people will start with vodka because it's fast out of the gate, you can produce a vodka in a few days. When you are doing an aged spirit, like a whisky, you can't even call it a whisky until it's three years old. It's really five, eight, 10 or 12 years before you get that special character that you can be proud of."

Bridgeland Distillery is set to open on Edmonton Trail next month. (Louise Moquin/Radio-Canada)

Daniel Plenzik, co-owner of the new Bridgeland Distillery in Calgary, says the company hopes it's worth the wait.

"We wanted to bring that back to the community, something actually made here in Bridgeland for the community," Plenzik said.

"Jacques [Tremblay] and I met at a conference a few years ago in the Okanagan. We were doing a course on commercial distilling. He had such a passion, a similar passion for whisky making as I did. We thought it would be a good idea to get together and do this together."

Bridgeland Distillery set up shop in the building that housed Eisenbergs’ Fine Furniture, which closed in 2016. (Louise Moquin/Radio-Canada)

So they set up shop in about a third of the space at the old Eisenbergs' Fine Furniture building in Calgary, at 77 Edmonton Trail. It closed in 2016 due to the economy.

"We are getting our products together, ready for bottling in the next week. We are getting our tasting room ready. Our cocktails are being developed," Plenzik said of the Aug. 15 opening.

"I grew up in Bridgeland. I was born at the General Hospital here that was imploded in 1998. It has changed quite a bit since I was growing up here. I've always loved this community, my family still lives here."

The president of Eau Claire Distillery in Turner Valley says whisky could be the future of the craft spirits market in Alberta. (Louise Moquin/Radio-Canada)

Farran says the local focus just makes sense to a lot of people.

"There is a great future for the spirits industry here because we are a natural place to produce, particularly whisky," he said.

"It will find its place. As the consumer starts to recognize more that this is a fantastic product, then the industry will grow."