What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, March 30

The word that best defines the situation now in Alberta is uncertainty. Farmers are uncertain about how COVID-19 will impact them as they prepare to plant crops. Parents are uncertain how the loss of thousands of education jobs will affect them. Workers are uncertain what to do as they struggle to access provincial emergency funding meant as a stop gap before federal funding becomes available.

Also uncertain is whether the steps the province is taking to flatten the curve are having the desired outcome, and Albertans could still be a week or more away from knowing.

WATCH | Should I change my clothes when I get home from work?

Doctors answer your questions about the coronavirus in Canada, including whether it’s necessary to change clothes after work. 5:05

But it's not all doom and gloom. Alberta, and Canada, appear to be faring better than other jurisdictions hit hard by the pandemic, including the United States, where cases continue to soar. And in Calgary, streets were closed to cars on the weekend so people could get out and stretch their legs with enough physical distance to avoid transmitting the virus.

The case totals broken down by health zone in Alberta as of Sunday, March 29, are as follows:

408 cases in the Calgary zone.

149 cases in the Edmonton zone.

46 cases in the Central zone.

45 cases in the North zone.

12 cases in the South zone.

1 case in a zone that is yet to be confirmed.

What you need to know today in Canada:

New rules preventing those with symptoms from travelling by plane or train within Canada come into effect on Monday, the same day the federal government will reveal details on its wage subsidy and guaranteed loan programs .

It comes as the nation's top doctor says this will be a critical week in determining whether Canada's actions to combat the pandemic are working .

WATCH | How one person can spread COVID-19 to others:

An infectious disease specialist explains how one person not staying home can contribute to the spread of COVID-19. 1:40

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Monday, there were 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 66 deaths. Not all provinces have been reporting figures on the number of patients who are considered recovered, but those that are list a total of 592 cases as resolved.

There have also been two COVID-19 related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and one in Brazil.

For a more detailed look at what's happening in Canada, including details on the limitations of relying on recorded cases, visit CBC's interactive case tracker.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is focused on individuals who are most at risk from the virus, or those most at risk of passing it on to others.

WATCH | Why gloves won't do much to protect you from COVID-19:

Dr. Samir Gupta explains why most people are better off washing their hands with soap and water than wearing gloves for protection against COVID-19. 1:54

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 must self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or longer if symptoms persist.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.