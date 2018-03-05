What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, March 24

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said in addition to new testing protocols unveiled yesterday, there would be increased screening of workers at hospitals.

The Calgary zone accounts for 62 per cent of Alberta's COVID-19 cases, after it confirmed 24 new cases on March 23. (CBC)

She also announced that those with mild symptoms only need isolate for 10 days, as opposed to 14, although if symptoms persist, so should the isolation.

Some nurses are refusing to resume testing for COVID-19 without being provided N95 masks, despite an AHS investigation ruling it was safe. Occupational Health and Safety will now investigate the matter.

Of the 301 newly reported cases, the majority are located in the Calgary zone. The total cases by region:

Calgary zone: 188

Edmonton zone: 68

North zone: 19

Central zone: 17

South zone: 8

Unknown: 1

The province has started breaking down known cases by smaller regions, like in Calgary, where there are more cases than other parts of Alberta. (CBC)

What you need to know today in Canada:

The Liberal government backed down Monday night on a plan that would have given it broad spending and taxation powers without Parliamentary oversight .

Parliament is, however, expected to quickly pass legislation that frees up billions in spending intended to help with the crushing economic consequences of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will table a bill to spend up to $82 billion in financial supports and deferred taxes.

As of Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. ET, Canada had nearly 2,100 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Here's a look at the number of cases — including deaths and recoveries — by province.

British Columbia: 472 confirmed cases, including 100 resolved and 13 deaths.

Ontario: 504 confirmed cases, including eight resolved and six deaths.

Alberta: 301 confirmed cases, including three resolved and one death.

Quebec: 628 confirmed cases, including one resolved and four deaths.

Saskatchewan: 66 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Three cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 24 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Northwest Territories: One confirmed case.

Yukon: Two confirmed cases.

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed cases.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is focused on individuals who have developed symptoms within 14 days of returning from travel outside Canada, or who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the illness.

The province "strongly requests" that Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.