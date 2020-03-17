What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, March 23

The latest:

Alberta health officials will prioritize testing for those most at risk of infecting others.

for those most at risk of infecting others. WestJet is cutting back on domestic flights and ramping up repatriation efforts.

and ramping up repatriation efforts. A group of doctors is calling for urgent action to help the homeless during the pandemic.

during the pandemic. 33 new confirmed cases were announced in Alberta on Sunday afternoon, bringing the total to 259.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency will provide an update on its pandemic response at 10 a.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Calgary zone continues to lead the province in confirmed cases. Twenty-five of the 33 new cases announced on Sunday were in that zone, which stretches out to Banff and the B.C. border.

Of the 259 total cases in Alberta, 18 people are currently hospitalized and seven have been admitted to intensive care units.

Three people have recovered.

WATCH | How one person can spread COVID-19 to others:

An infectious disease specialist explains how one person not staying home can contribute to the spread of COVID-19. 1:40

Meanwhile, the province is shifting its testing protocol . Testing will be prioritized for people who are showing symptoms and fall among any of these groups:

People hospitalized with respiratory illness.

Residents of continuing care or similar facility.

People who returned from travelling abroad between March 8 and March 12 (before self-isolation protocols were in place).

Health-care workers with respiratory symptoms.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Canada's health minister, Patty Hajdu, said the government will consider all options to enforce self-isolation for travellers returning home, including the possibility of fines and charges .

Travel won't be an issue for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as they won't be heading to the Tokyo Games still scheduled for July.

WATCH | Why soap is better than gloves as protection from COVID-19:

Dr. Samir Gupta explains why most people are better off washing their hands with soap and water than wearing gloves for protection against COVID-19. 1:54

Canada had 1,472 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 6:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to CBC's live COVID-19 case tracker. Here's a look at the number of cases — including deaths and recoveries — by province:

British Columbia: 424 confirmed cases, including six recovered and 10 deaths.

Ontario: 425 confirmed cases, including eight recovered and five deaths.

Alberta: 259 confirmed cases, including three recovered and one death.

Quebec: 219 confirmed cases, including one recovered and four deaths.

Saskatchewan: 52 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 28 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Three cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Nine confirmed and presumptive cases.

Northwest Territories: One confirmed case.

Yukon: Two confirmed cases.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Tests will be given to individuals who have developed symptoms within 14 days of returning from travel outside Canada, or who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the illness.

WATCH | What to do if you're self-isolating at home for COVID-19:

You might choose to self-isolate at home if you’ve been exposed, or think you’ve been exposed, to COVID-19. Ellen Mauro explains what to do. 1:50

The province "strongly requests" that Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.