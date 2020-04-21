What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, April 26

The latest:

Alberta reported 216 new cases and one more death from COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 4,233 cases and 73 deaths in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said reopening the economy hinges on sectors having enough personal protective equipment.

There are no scheduled press conferences from the province today, but new numbers will be announced.

Trudeau is also not scheduled to speak today.

Alberta has announced a $1-billion well reclamation program.

Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta is likely to hit a deficit somewhere in the range of $20 billion this year.

There are now three confirmed cases on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

There are also two new cases at Mountain View Poultry in Okotoks.

Calgary has extended a ban on events on city land to the end of August.

Union president wants independent party to make decisions about safety of meat plants .

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Economist Trevor Tombe said Alberta's upcoming fiscal year could see deficits hit somewhere between $15 to $20 billion, roughly doubling Alberta's debt-to-GDP ratio from just under 10 per cent to just under 20 per cent at this time next year.

On Friday, the government announced a $1-billion program to reclaim oil and gas wells, something it says will create 5,300 jobs in the province.

The government also said it's close to rolling out a contact-tracing app that will alert users as to whether they came into contact with someone who tested positive. Details are few. The government says the app is voluntary. Alberta's privacy commissioner is waiting on a privacy impact statement.

The regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday morning was:

Calgary zone: 2,964

2,964 Edmonton zone: 475

475 Central zone: 83

83 South zone: 510

510 North zone: 173

173 Unknown: 28

What you need to know today in Canada:

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has warned against relying on herd immunity to reopen the economy.

"The idea of … generating natural immunity is actually not something that should be undertaken," Tam said Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's focus is still to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing and personal protective equipment.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada sat at 45,354, and the number of deaths hit 2,555 deaths, not including two deaths abroad, according to a CBC News tally.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.