What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, April 25

The Alberta economy is being battered by the pandemic, and the government has authorized the finance minister to borrow up to $25 billion to deal with the crisis . The NDP supports the move, but has suggestions on how that money should be spent.

On Friday, the government announced a $1-billion program to reclaim oil and gas wells, something it says will create 5,300 jobs in the province.

The government also said it's close to rolling out a contact-tracing app that will alert users as to whether they came into contact with someone who tested positive. Details are few. The government says the app is voluntary. Alberta's privacy commissioner is waiting on a privacy impact statement.

Alberta reported five more deaths and 297 new cases on Friday afternoon.

The regional breakdown of cases as of Friday was:

Calgary zone : 2,833.

: 2,833. Edmonton zone : 466.

: 466. South zone : 444.

: 444. North zone : 165.

: 165. Central zone : 82.

: 82. Unknown: 27.

What you need to know today in Canada:

The federal government will offer rent relief for businesses forced to shut down during the pandemic .

The plan is to provide loans to cover up to 75 per cent of the rental cost through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

A portion of the loan will be non-repayable.

That comes as projected spending by Ottawa on direct supports due to COVID-19 hits $145 billion .

As of 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Canada had 43,888 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 15,554 listed by provinces and territories as resolved or recovered.

A CBC News tally of coronavirus-related deaths, which is based on provincial data, local public health information and CBC reporting, put the death toll at 2,390 in Canada, plus two deaths abroad.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.