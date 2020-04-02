What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, April 2

The latest:

Alberta is preparing for the worst when it comes to the pandemic and is stocking supplies. Modelling from AHS predicts COVID-19 will peak in early May with 250 people in intensive care. But AHS is also preparing for the worst-case scenario requiring 1,200 intensive care beds, 925 ventilators and backup facilities.

The doctor in charge of the pandemic response for emergency departments in the Calgary zone says patients with COVID-19 have been showing up in increasing numbers at Alberta hospitals, which are preparing for an increase that will test their capacity .

Of the 871 cases in Alberta, the majority are still located in the Calgary zone. The total number of cases by region:

Calgary zone : 527.

: 527. Edmonton zone : 219.

: 219. Central zone : 57.

: 57. North zone : 51.

: 51. South zone : 12.

: 12. Unknown: 5.

Much like Alberta, health agencies across the country are preparing for a possible influx of cases, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said staying at home to fight the spread of the virus is a "duty" for all Canadians.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 presents a "serious" health risk in Canada, noting that though risk varies in different communities, the risk to Canadians is "high."

The federal public health agency, which has been monitoring the situation and evolving research around the novel coronavirus, said in its public page on risk: "If we do not flatten the epidemic curve now, the increase of COVID-19 cases could impact health-care resources available to Canadians."

As of 6 a.m. ET Thursday, provinces and territories had reported 9,731 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 129 deaths. The provinces and territories that provide data on the cases considered resolved listed 1,739 cases as recovered.

Public health officials have cautioned that the numbers likely don't capture the full scope of the outbreak because they don't include people who haven't been tested and potential cases still under investigation. Get a deeper look at what's happening in your area through the CBC case tracker.

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is focused on individuals who are most at risk from the virus, or those most at risk of passing it on to others.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 must self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.