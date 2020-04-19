What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, April 19
Alberta health-care workers are raising concerns about new masks
The latest:
- Alberta health-care workers say masks delivered this week don't seal and cause rashes and headaches.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:15 a.m. ET.
- Alberta reported 165 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total up to 2,562.
- One more Albertan has died, a woman in her 90s in the Calgary area not connected to a continuing care facility, bringing the number of deaths to 51.
- Trudeau says Canada and the United States have struck a deal to extend current border restrictions between the two countries by an additional 30 days.
- High River has become a COVID-19 hot spot with 358 cases linked to the Cargill meat processing plant.
- The federal government will spend $1.7 billion to help clean up orphaned and abandoned wells.
- Edmonton Public Schools lays off nearly 1,900 staff.
- The Alberta government knew eligible applicants would be rejected for emergency supports before launching program.
- Canada's oil lobby is pushing for a freeze on carbon tax and delays on new climate regulations.
What you need to know today in Alberta:
When the provincial government announced it would provide emergency funding for those impacted by the pandemic, it knew eligible applicants would be turned away, internal emails show. But in the end, the government says it paid out millions more than it anticipated.
WATCH: What happens after Canadians flatten the curve:
The pandemic, of course, continues to affect thousands across the province, including 358 confirmed cases linked to the Cargill meat-packing plant north of High River.
As of Saturday, 35 people have died from COVID-19 in the Calgary zone; eight in the Edmonton zone; seven in the North zone; and one in the Central zone.
There are now 2,562 confirmed cases. Here's the breakdown of cases by region in Alberta as of Saturday afternoon:
- Calgary zone: 1,820.
- Edmonton zone: 433.
- North zone: 137.
- Central zone: 76.
- South zone: 77.
- Unknown: 19.
More than 92,962 people have been tested for COVID-19.
What you need to know today in Canada:
Canada's death toll is above projections due to outbreaks in long-term care homes, according to Justin Trudeau. Health officials say 90 per cent of deaths in the country have been people over the age of 60.
WATCH: Finding a way to help during the pandemic:
Canada has 33,383 cases, 1,529 deaths and 11,220 recoveries, according to a CBC tally updated late Saturday.
Self-assessment:
Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
WATCH: How to physically distance in tricky situations:
The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.
If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.