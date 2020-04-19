What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, April 19

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

When the provincial government announced it would provide emergency funding for those impacted by the pandemic, it knew eligible applicants would be turned away, internal emails show. But in the end, the government says it paid out millions more than it anticipated.

WATCH: What happens after Canadians flatten the curve:

The curve for COVID-19 cases in Canada is starting to flatten, but before cases see a major decrease in the number of deaths that number will continue to rise. 2:02

The pandemic, of course, continues to affect thousands across the province, including 358 confirmed cases linked to the Cargill meat-packing plant north of High River.

As of Saturday, 35 people have died from COVID-19 in the Calgary zone; eight in the Edmonton zone; seven in the North zone; and one in the Central zone.

There are now 2,562 confirmed cases. Here's the breakdown of cases by region in Alberta as of Saturday afternoon:

Calgary zone : 1,820.

: 1,820. Edmonton zone : 433.

: 433. North zone : 137.

: 137. Central zone : 76.

: 76. South zone : 77.

: 77. Unknown: 19.

More than 92,962 people have been tested for COVID-19.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Canada's death toll is above projections due to outbreaks in long-term care homes, according to Justin Trudeau. Health officials say 90 per cent of deaths in the country have been people over the age of 60.

WATCH: Finding a way to help during the pandemic:

From buying groceries for seniors to babysitting for essential workers, people are finding creative ways to help their community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:33

Canada has 33,383 cases, 1,529 deaths and 11,220 recoveries, according to a CBC tally updated late Saturday.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

WATCH: How to physically distance in tricky situations:

Physical distancing has radically changed how we socialize. But there are still some scenarios where it’s difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to best navigate them. 3:24

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.