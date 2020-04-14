What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, April 15

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Confirmed cases continue to climb in the province, particularly in the Calgary zone, which accounted for 128 of 138 new cases reported on Tuesday afternoon. That comes as the province has ramped up testing significantly over the past three days.

WATCH: How Alberta stockpiled medical equipment before COVID-19 struck:

Alberta Health Services started ordering personal protective equipment (PPE) as coronavirus was taking hold in China and is now able to help other provinces in need of gloves, masks and ventilators. 1:46

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, says the data from ramped up testing will provide a clearer picture of the state of the provincial outbreak and might enable a more detailed timeline on when restrictions will be eased.

The breakdown of cases by region in Alberta as of Tuesday afternoon:

Calgary zone : 1,242.

: 1,242. Edmonton zone : 402.

: 402. North zone : 107.

: 107. Central zone : 74.

: 74. South zone : 36.

: 36. Unknown: 9.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Long-term care facilities across Canada are in the spotlight as deaths continue to rip through the homes and experts question why warnings weren't heeded before the virus struck .

Meanwhile, along the quieter border with the United States, the Canadian Border Services Agency said service is being reduced at 27 land crossings in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec until further notice.

WATCH: Finding a way to help during the pandemic:

From buying groceries for seniors to babysitting for essential workers, people are finding creative ways to help their community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:33

That announcement comes after the federal government said Canadians re-entering the country must present a plan for self-isolation or be forced to stay at a quarantine facility , such as a hotel.

As of 6 a.m ET Wednesday, Canada had reported 27,063 presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that post data about recovered cases list 8,248 cases as resolved or recovered.

A tally of COVID-19 deaths maintained by CBC News has recorded 980 deaths in Canada, with another two coronavirus-related deaths abroad.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

WATCH: How to physically distance in tricky situations:

Physical distancing has radically changed how we socialize. But there are still some scenarios where it’s difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to best navigate them. 3:24

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.