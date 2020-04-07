What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, April 13

The latest:

Amazon Canada reports an employee at its Balzac warehouse has contracted COVID-19.

There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta Sunday, bringing the province's total to 1,651. A total of 823 people have recovered.

Four more Albertans have died, bringing the total deaths in the province to 44.

The Alberta government announced it will match, dollar-for dollar, donations up to $2 million to Alberta charities and non-profits with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns starting April 15.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Amazon Canada says one of its employees at its warehouse in Balzac has contracted COVID-19.

The company says it has implemented "extreme measures" to prevent spread. A statement from the company detailed hand washing, extending breaks, telephone access, paid quarantine leave and increased physical distancing as some of what they're doing.

Former health-care workers are stepping up to help staff much-needed positions in hospitals. Hundreds have offered to come out of retirement or new careers, Alberta Health Services said.

WATCH: How Alberta stockpiled medical equipment before COVID-19 struck:

Alberta Health Services started ordering personal protective equipment (PPE) as coronavirus was taking hold in China and is now able to help other provinces in need of gloves, masks and ventilators. 1:46

The union at a meat packaging plant south of Calgary is calling on management to temporarily close the facility or improve physical distancing measures, saying the close-contact work could lead to rapid spread of the virus. About 2,000 people work at the Cargill plant, close to the city with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Another McDonald's restaurant closed over the weekend for deep-cleaning after an employee tested positive for the virus.

As Albertans celebrate Passover and the last day of the Easter long weekend, health officials are urging people to reach out to family by phone or video chat, and to drop off treats or turkey dinners on doorsteps, while staying at least two metres from each other.

Muslims will be facing similar challenges later this month, when Ramadan begins April 23.

For those using shared laundry rooms, cleaning clothes can be a stressful time. An expert at the University of Alberta provides directions on how to safely wash clothes and go to the laundromat during this pandemic.

Number of cases

Alberta Health is expected to provide the latest numbers later Monday afternoon, after taking a break from live press conferences for the Easter weekend.

As of Sunday, 44 people are in hospital and 14 in intensive care.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday nursing homes were particularly hard hit, and would now be subject to stricter guidelines. All nursing home staff now must wear masks at all times when giving patient care or working in patient-care areas within two metres of others.

The majority of cases continue to be in the Calgary zone.

The regional breakdown of cases is:

Calgary zone : 1,046.

: 1,046. Edmonton zone : 395.

: 395. North zone : 103.

: 103. Central zone : 72.

: 72. South zone : 31.

: 31. Unknown: 4.

More than 74,000 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

What you need to know today in Canada

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada exceeded 25,000 on Monday. Politicians and health officials increasingly are focused on the situation in long-term care facilities.

In particular, deaths in a private seniors' residence in Montreal have garnered police attention. Quebec health officials are now inspecting facilities to ensure they're taking adequate precautions against the virus.

WATCH: Finding a way to help during the pandemic:

From buying groceries for seniors to babysitting for essential workers, people are finding creative ways to help their community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:33

"These heartbreaking events underscored the need for stringent infection prevention and control measures and led to the development of infection prevention and control guidance for long-term care homes," said Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

Officials estimate the numbers of actual COVID-19 cases are higher than what's been reported as not all cases are lab-confirmed.

Canada continues to work to build a supply chain for personal protective equipment in the face of higher demand.

CBC News continues to compile what's happening across the country and around the world in a daily update.

Self-assessment

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 must self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

WATCH: How to physically distance in tricky situations:

Physical distancing has radically changed how we socialize. But there are still some scenarios where it’s difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to best navigate them. 3:24

All Calgary zone residents with symptoms are now eligible for COVID-19 tests. The online self-assessment tool now allows people to input their information directly to request a test.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.