What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, March 20

The latest:

Alberta's first COVID-19 death was announced Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, there have been 146 confirmed cases in the province.

The province's credit rating has been downgraded in light of a budget that is "no longer valid" as the price of oil continues to batter the bottom line.

Truckers continue to deliver goods across the province, but are facing stress and reduced services.

A doctor in Edmonton who tested positive for the virus was seeing patients prior to diagnosis, but that wasn't revealed to the public.

The City of Calgary will delay its 2020 census and set up a new fund to help maintain essential social services.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The curve of new cases continues to rise in the province and it's not expected to peak until mid-April. If that's the case, measures to halt the spread will likely be in place until May.

The province is urging everyone to take the outbreak seriously and practise social distancing. Stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the midst of shutdowns and self-isolations, governments at all levels are scrambling to offer help, including a massive federal bailout, but also relaxations on city utility payments in Calgary, and Edmonton eyeing property tax deferrals .

In Calgary, bus passengers are now required to load from the back of the bus, and new signs have gone up to warn passengers to stay away from drivers.

What you need to know today in Canada:

In the midst of a massive disruption to air travel around the world, Air Canada announced it was laying off over 5,000 flight attendants. Some Canadians, still overseas, are struggling to get home with restrictions on travel and a shortage of flights.

The prime minister announced a series of new measures on Friday morning, including a plan to ramp up production of medical supplies and a plan to bar asylum seekers from crossing the Canada-U.S. border.

Meanwhile, some Canadians are having trouble setting up deferrals on mortgage payments with Canada's big banks.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, there were 873 presumptive and confirmed cases in Canada, with 12 deaths and 11 listed as recovered.

British Columbia: 271 confirmed cases, including 5 recovered and 8 deaths.

Ontario: 258 confirmed cases, including 5 recovered and 2 deaths.

Alberta: 146 confirmed cases, including 1 death.

Quebec: 121 confirmed cases, including 1 recovered and 1 death.

Saskatchewan: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 11 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 14 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: 2 cases the province lists as positive.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Repatriated Canadians: 10 confirmed cases.

Self-assessment:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Testing is focused on individuals who have developed symptoms within 14 days of returning from travel outside Canada, or who have had contact with someone diagnosed with the illness.

The province "strongly requests" that Albertans who have returned to Canada after March 12 self-isolate for 14 days. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.