What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 31

The latest:

Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total active cases to 584.

Provincial campgrounds will reopen tomorrow, but COVID-19 restrictions will keep half the sites closed.

Alberta has partnered with a number of fast-food chains to provide free, non-medical masks starting in early June.

There are 52 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. No additional deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the total deaths at 143.

CEMA announced Thursday the city will begin reopening its 1,100 playgrounds on Friday — three days ahead of schedule.

Calgary's quickly proliferating expanded outdoor restaurant patios are getting mixed reviews.

Alberta's sexual violence helpline saw a 57 per cent increase in calls during the first month of the pandemic and a 42 per cent increase during the first two months.

The Alberta government has scaled back the provincial COVID-19 news conferences it had been offering every weekday and is now holding them on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Campgrounds in Alberta's national parks will remain closed until at least June 21, but provincial campgrounds will open at half capacity starting tomorrow.

The Alberta government is distributing 20 million masks meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19. They will be available for pick up from the drive-thrus of A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons.

More than 260,000 tests have been completed.

Most active COVID-19 cases are still found in the Calgary zone. Here's a regional breakdown of cases:

Calgary zone: 440 active, 4,330 recovered.

South zone: 42 active, 1,184 recovered.

Edmonton zone: 69 active, 464 recovered.

North zone: 28 active, 202 recovered.

Central zone: Two active, 95 recovered.

Unknown zone: Three active, eight recovered.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of May 29, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Quebec reported another 530 cases of the virus on Friday. Its total number of cases has grown past 50,000 and the death toll to 4,363.

In Ontario, cases have surged by 344 for a total of 27,210 with 2,230 deaths. Premier Doug Ford has said he is looking at reopening the province region by region.

Canada's economy shrank at an 8.2 per cent annual pace in the first three months of 2020, as an already weak economy in January and February was walloped by COVID-19 in March.

This map shows the number of active cases in Calgary as of May 29, 2020. (CBC News)

As of 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Canada had 90,190 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,136.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.