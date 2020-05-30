What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, May 30

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Alberta government is distributing 20 million masks meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19. They will be available for pick up from the drive-thrus of A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons.

The Alberta Opposition says Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservatives have a new "sugar daddy" in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and should not accept a federal COVID-19 wage subsidy the party has applied for.

There have been 143 deaths due to COVID-19 in the province. Of those, 108 were residents of continuing care facilities.

There are 55 people in hospital and four in intensive care. More than 250,000 tests have been completed.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of May 29, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Quebec reported another 530 cases of the virus on Friday. Its total number of cases has grown past 50,000 and the death toll to 4,363.

In Ontario, cases have surged by 344 for a total of 27,210 with 2,230 deaths. Premier Doug Ford has said he is looking at reopening the province region by region.

Canada's economy shrank at an 8.2 per cent annual pace in the first three months of 2020, as an already weak economy in January and February was walloped by COVID-19 in March.

This map shows the number of active cases in Calgary as of May 29, 2020. (CBC News)

As of 6:00 a.m. ET Saturday, Canada had 89,418 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 47,533 of them considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,046.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.