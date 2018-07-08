What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 3
The Cargill meat-packing plant near High River is set to reopen tomorrow
The latest:
- The Cargill meat-packing plant near High River, site of one of North America's largest COVID-19 outbreaks, is set to reopen tomorrow.
- The union that represents the workers at that plant say 85 per cent of workers surveyed said they are afraid to return to work.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a briefing at 11:15 a.m. ET.
- Alberta reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 5,670 cases in Alberta.
- A total of 94 people have died and 2,534 have recovered.
- Golf courses can reopen in Alberta, the province says, but Calgary says its golf courses won't reopen this weekend despite the plan.
- Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced the launch of ABTraceTogether, a mobile tracing app that she says can help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Alberta has announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Amazon warehouse in Balzac, with five cases reported.
- Dogs in Edmonton will be allowed to roam off-leash in designated parks once again.
- Rural drive-in theatres can reopen, but with conditions.
- An outbreak at a southwest Calgary care home has claimed a second life.
What you need to know today in Alberta:
Provincial parks started opening yesterday with reduced services, while some golf courses have begun to reopen and some non-urgent surgeries and the offices of dentists, physiotherapists, speech and respiratory therapists, social workers and dietitians will reopen on Monday.
Calgarians will have to wait a bit longer to hit the links, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Friday, citing the need for proper precautions to be put in place.
The reopening is part of a tiered relaunch strategy announced by the province on Thursday afternoon that is contingent on Albertans' continued caution and holding the virus in check.
More businesses, including some bars and cafes, could reopen as soon as May 14.
Another business set to reopen is the Cargill meat-processing plant north of High River, site of Canada's largest outbreak. That's being met with anger from the Alberta Federation of Labour.
The regional breakdown of the cases as of Saturday was:
- Calgary zone: 3,775.
- South zone: 1,054.
- Edmonton zone: 501.
- North zone: 218.
- Central zone: 88.
- Unknown: 34.
As of Saturday, 157,517 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.
What you need to know today in Canada:
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's top public health official, said she was optimistic about the country's efforts to flatten the curve, saying efforts are working in provinces across the country.
New Brunswick has reported that they have no more active cases of COVID-19, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province is moving through the pandemic faster than anticipated.
Meanwhile, some Canadians have lost money with COVID-19 scams syphoning at least $1.2 million in recent weeks.
As of Saturday evening, Canada had 56,714 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority concentrated in Ontario and Quebec.
Provinces and territories list 23,814 of the cases as resolved or recovered. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting lists 3,656 deaths in Canada and two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.
Self-assessment and supports:
Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.
If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.
The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
