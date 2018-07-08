What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 3

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Provincial parks started opening yesterday with reduced services, while some golf courses have begun to reopen and some non-urgent surgeries and the offices of dentists, physiotherapists, speech and respiratory therapists, social workers and dietitians will reopen on Monday.

Calgarians will have to wait a bit longer to hit the links, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Friday, citing the need for proper precautions to be put in place.

The reopening is part of a tiered relaunch strategy announced by the province on Thursday afternoon that is contingent on Albertans' continued caution and holding the virus in check.

Watch: COVID-19: is airborne transmission possible?

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether airborne transmission is possible. 2:18

More businesses, including some bars and cafes, could reopen as soon as May 14.

Another business set to reopen is the Cargill meat-processing plant north of High River, site of Canada's largest outbreak. That's being met with anger from the Alberta Federation of Labour.

The regional breakdown of the cases as of Saturday was:

Calgary zone : 3,775.

: 3,775. South zone : 1,054.

: 1,054. Edmonton zone : 501.

: 501. North zone : 218.

: 218. Central zone : 88.

: 88. Unknown: 34.

As of Saturday, 157,517 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's top public health official, said she was optimistic about the country's efforts to flatten the curve, saying efforts are working in provinces across the country.

New Brunswick has reported that they have no more active cases of COVID-19, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province is moving through the pandemic faster than anticipated.

Meanwhile, some Canadians have lost money with COVID-19 scams syphoning at least $1.2 million in recent weeks.

Watch: How to physical distance in tricky situations

Physical distancing has radically changed how we socialize. But there are still some scenarios where it’s difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to best navigate them. 3:24

As of Saturday evening, Canada had 56,714 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority concentrated in Ontario and Quebec.

Provinces and territories list 23,814 of the cases as resolved or recovered. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting lists 3,656 deaths in Canada and two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.