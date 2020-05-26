What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, May 26

The latest:

Thousands of potential layoffs in the Alberta health-care sector are on hold again as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The new agreement reached this week among public sector unions and the province means bargaining won't resume until September, and job protection provisions will remain in place until then.

The Alberta government is delaying its plan to move some publicly funded procedures to facilities run by private, for-profit companies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, restaurants, bars and salons in Calgary can join the rest of the province in Phase 1 of reopening their establishments.

Alberta confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and there were three deaths in Calgary, bringing the total deaths in the province to 138.

There are 762 active cases in the province, 594 of which are in Calgary.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta will allow private businesses to buy personal protective gear, including masks and gloves, from the province at fair market prices until June 30, but after that they'll need to secure their own suppliers.

This map shows the number of active cases in Calgary as of May 25, 2020. (CBC)

The regional breakdown of cases on Monday was:

Calgary zone : 594 active cases, 4,069 recovered.

: 594 active cases, 4,069 recovered. South zone : 92 active cases, 1,133 recovered.

: 92 active cases, 1,133 recovered. Edmonton zone : 52 active cases, 459 recovered.

: 52 active cases, 459 recovered. North zone : 19 active cases, 201 recovered.

: 19 active cases, 201 recovered. Central zone : 3 active case, 95 recovered.

: 3 active case, 95 recovered. Unknown: 2 active case, 22 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Quebec reported its sixth consecutive daily decrease in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, as retail stores across the Montreal area reopened.

COVID-19 appears to be infectious for only the first eight days after patients experience symptoms, Winnipeg researchers conclude in a study.

As Brazil and India struggle with surging coronavirus cases, a top health expert is warning that the world is still very much in the middle of the pandemic, dampening hopes for a speedy global economic rebound

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of May 25, 2020. (CBC)

As of 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 85,998 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 44,911 of those considered recovered or resolved.

A CBC News tally of deaths attributed to coronavirus based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's journalism stood at 6,637.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.