What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 24

The latest:

The Calgary Zoo reopened to the public on Saturday with reduced capacity, under direction from Alberta Health Services.

Bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops can open in Calgary and Brooks on Monday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

Kenney also said that, as of June 1, day camps will be allowed to open with restrictions, post-secondary institutions can offer summer classes with caps on participants, and funeral services and places of worship can expand capacity.

The Alberta government is considering changes to the province's immigration practices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with one additional death.

On June 3, AHS plans to reinstate inpatient labour and delivery and newborn care at Calgary's South Health Campus.

Alberta's top doctor warned the public Thursday to be aware of COVID-19 complacency as the province continues to see new case numbers declining.

A new advice line has been set up to help Albertans with physical disabilities and injuries connect with rehabilitation advice during the pandemic. The advice line is believed to be the first of its kind in Canada.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops in Calgary and Brooks will be allowed to open on Monday, while more restrictions will be lifted across the province on June 1.

Premier Jason Kenney said the decision to open more businesses and services in the two communities is based on advice from the province's chief medical officer of health.

Alberta reported 18 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with one death — a woman in her 90s at the Chinook Care Centre in the Calgary Zone.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

A new advice line set up to help Albertans with physical disabilities and injuries connect with rehabilitation advice during the pandemic is believed to be the first of its kind in Canada. The toll-free phone line is 1-833-379-0563.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta so far as of May 22, 2020. (CBC News)

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday afternoon shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone : 641 active cases and 3,971 recovered

: 641 active cases and 3,971 recovered South zone : 93 active cases and 1,127 recovered

: 93 active cases and 1,127 recovered Edmonton zone : 55 active cases and 455 recovered

: 55 active cases and 455 recovered North zone : 19 active cases and 200 recovered

: 19 active cases and 200 recovered Central zone: three active, 95 recovered

To date, 621 cases were due to an unknown exposure.

This map shows the number of active cases in Calgary as of May 22. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the public to "please" get tested if they are worried they have symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday after the province reported its highest new case count since May 8.

In Alberta and in other provinces, public health officers have warned Canadians to not become complacent to the COVID-19 virus as warm weather draws them outside.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, says public health officials anticipate the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 this fall and winter.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 84,081 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 43,649 of those considered resolved or recovered.

A CBC News tally of deaths attributed to coronavirus based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's journalism stood at 6,447.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.