What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, May 19
Active cases continue to fall in Alberta, with 39 new cases reported on Monday
The latest:
- The province reported one death and 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.
- Wildlife experts warn of encounter risks as Albertans return to parks.
- A group of Calgary volunteers is filling an AHS order for 12,000 face shields.
- One economic victim of COVID-19: Calgary's usually booming Indian wedding industry.
What you need to know today in Alberta:
Case counts in Alberta continue to fall, including in the Calgary zone, which has seen the highest numbers in the province since the pandemic began.
Watch: Cities verging on financial crisis with rising costs, reduced revenue
The province, as of Monday afternoon, had 1,036 active cases, nearly 30 fewer than the previous count on Sunday.
A regional breakdown of cases as of Monday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:
- Calgary zone: 836 active, 3,675 recovered.
- South zone: 109 active, 1,093 recovered.
- Edmonton zone: 58 active cases, 448 recovered.
- North zone: 18 active cases, 196 recovered.
- Central zone: 10 active cases, 88 recovered.
- Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered.
What you need to know today in Canada:
As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 78,072 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with 39,251 cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of coronavirus deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,943.
Watch: What we know, what's probably not true, and what we need to find out
Self-assessment and supports:
Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.
Watch: COVID-19: What has 2 months of physical distancing accomplished?
If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.
The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
