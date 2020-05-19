What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, May 19

The latest:

Case counts in Alberta continue to fall, including in the Calgary zone, which has seen the highest numbers in the province since the pandemic began.

The province, as of Monday afternoon, had 1,036 active cases, nearly 30 fewer than the previous count on Sunday.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Monday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone : 836 active, 3,675 recovered.

: 836 active, 3,675 recovered. South zone : 109 active, 1,093 recovered.

: 109 active, 1,093 recovered. Edmonton zone : 58 active cases, 448 recovered.

: 58 active cases, 448 recovered. North zone : 18 active cases, 196 recovered.

: 18 active cases, 196 recovered. Central zone : 10 active cases, 88 recovered.

: 10 active cases, 88 recovered. Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 78,072 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with 39,251 cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of coronavirus deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,943.

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.