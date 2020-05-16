What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, May 18

The latest:

Some think more small players are needed in the country's meat processing industry in wake of pandemic.

Edmonton places of worship eye gradual reopening under new guidelines.

Alberta has increased limits on outdoor gatherings to 50 people from 15 as long as proper physical distancing is maintained.

Another 57 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Sunday. One more person has died. There are currently 1,064 active cases in the province.

Provincial parks are open over the long weekend, but some facilities remain closed and campfires are not permitted. Campsites will not reopen until June 1.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The meat processing industry in Canada, and Alberta in particular, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with two major plants shut down or slowed down after massive outbreaks that killed several and made hundreds more sick.

That experience has some looking to smaller producers as a means to fill gaps left when the major players are forced to cut back or stop work.

The breakdown of cases by region on Sunday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 856 active, 3,621 recovered.

: 856 active, 3,621 recovered. South zone : 112 active,1,086 recovered.

: 112 active,1,086 recovered. Edmonton zone : 60 active, 446 recovered.

: 60 active, 446 recovered. North zone : 18 active, 196 recovered.

: 18 active, 196 recovered. Central zone : 13 active, 85 recovered.

: 13 active, 85 recovered. Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has increased over this holiday weekend, but there appear to be some positive signs. The number of new daily cases has averaged less than 1,200 for the past week, a rate not seen since early April.

In addition, more than half of all known cases of COVID-19 in the country had either been recovered or resolved as of Sunday, according to a tally by CBC News.

As of early Monday morning, Canada has had a total of 77,022 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 38,563 recoveries, according to a CBC News tally. That's based on provincial health data, regional information and CBC's reporting.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Canada is 5,887. There are two known fatalities of Canadians abroad.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Those in Calgary can get a test even if they are not showing symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.