What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 17

The latest:

Alberta has increased limits on outdoor gatherings to 50 people from 15 as long as proper physical distancing is maintained.

Another 72 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Saturday. One more person has died.

Provincial parks are open over the long weekend, but some facilities remain closed and campfires are not permitted. Campsites will not reopen until June 1.

The Calgary Zoo will reopen to the public May 23, with limited capacity and timed entry.

YMCA Calgary has cancelled the majority of its summer programming, including day and overnight camps.

Health-care aides at long-term care homes say they're still in the dark about wage top-ups promised by government.

Alberta public health officials say they will likely know within a week whether reopening leads to a new wave of COVID-19 .

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Just in time for the long weekend, Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the province has increased limits on outdoor gatherings to 50 people from 15 as long as proper physical distancing is maintained.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said indoor gatherings will continue to be restricted to 15 people.

Watch: COVID-19: What has 2 months of physical distancing accomplished?

Experts answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic two months after it was declared. 6:40

Hinshaw said Albertans should enjoy themselves this long weekend but remain vigilant in order to hold the infection rate stable and proceed towards Stage 2.

An update on workplace outbreaks was provided on Thursday.

Amazon Fulfilment Centre, Balzac: 13 cases (2 active, 11 recovered).

APS Calgary: 32 cases (9 active, 23 recovered).

Calgary Alpha House: 8 cases (7 active, 1 recovered).

Canada Post, Calgary: 6 cases (2 active, 4 recovered).

Cargill, staff and contractors, High River: 950 cases (16 active, 932 recovered, 2 deaths).

Calgary Refrigerated Warehouse, Calgary: 17 cases (4 active, 13 recovered).

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society, Calgary: 5 cases (3 active, 2 recovered).

Cascade Recovery+, Calgary: 22 cases (20 active, 2 recovered).

Flyers Force, Calgary: 13 cases (6 active, 7 recovered).

Harmony Beef, meat-packing, Rocky View County: 40 cases (5 active, 35 recovered).

Midtown Co-op, Calgary: 17 cases (3 active, 14 recovered).

Purolator, Calgary: 68 cases (30 active, 38 recovered).

There are currently 60 people in hospital (45 of whom are in Calgary) and eight people in intensive care.

A total of 209,317 people have been tested.

The breakdown of cases by region on Sunday morning was:

Calgary zone : 876 active, 3,553 recovered.

: 876 active, 3,553 recovered. South zone : 111 active,1,078 recovered.

: 111 active,1,078 recovered. Edmonton zone : 60 active, 446 recovered.

: 60 active, 446 recovered. North zone : 17 active, 196 recovered.

: 17 active, 196 recovered. Central zone : 13 active, 85 recovered.

: 13 active, 85 recovered. Unknown: 7 active, 19 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Other provinces and territories have entered the May long weekend with varying reopening plans — but some are advising people not to travel to cottages or hold gatherings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a briefing Saturday morning, but will provide no updates Sunday or Monday, when he's expected to join his family at his official country residence at Harrington Lake, Que.

Watch: Why aren't masks mandatory?

Doctors answer viewer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, including why masks aren't mandatory for everyone. 2:29

As of Saturday morning, Canada had 75,004 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 37,287 of those considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of COVID-19 deaths based on provincial health data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,664.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Those in Calgary can get a test even if they are not showing symptoms.

Watch: Shopping in today's COVID-19 world.

Here's what Calgary's Market Mall looked like if you went shopping om the first day of Alberta's Stage 1 relaunch. 1:53

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.